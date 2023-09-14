Police Chase in New York State Ends With Crash in Orchard

Apple orchards are a popular spot as we soon enter the fall months in New York state. While you may associate your favorite orchards with picking fresh produce, you don't normally think of a car coming out of nowhere and crashing through the fields.

However, according to authorities, this is what happened recenlty when a police chase in New York ended when the suspect's vehicle crashed into an orchard in the town of Wolcott.

New York State Man Allegedly Fled Police and Crashed Into Orchard

WROC is reporting that a New York state man with multiple warrants lead police on a chase through Wayne county. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the 22-year-old suspect had felony warrants after an investigation into a stolen vehicle.

WROC says that authorities approached the suspect in the vehicle, only for him to speed off. Officials says the chase ensued until the suspect eventually crashed into the orchard. A brief foot pursuit would follow, though police were able to take the suspect into custody, according to WROC.

Punishment For Fleeing?

According to the website for Tilem & Associates, PC, the penalties for fleeing an officer in New York are stiff.

The firm says that unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a vehicle in the 1st Degree is a Class D felony. Class D felonies are punishable by a maximum sentence of up to seven years in jail, a probationary sentence of up to five years, and a fine of up to $5,000.