What started out as a wedding party turned into a wild night, that involved a bar fight, a stolen vehicle, and a suspect passed out behind the wheel of said stolen vehicle. And it all went down at a place called the Back Door Bar. Police say a 31-year-old Pennsylvania man is now facing a number of charges after the series of wild altercations took place early Sunday morning.

WKTV says the man was at the party with friends when a very courteous bartender at the bar in Old Forge, NY offered to drive the wedding guests back to the cottage they were staying in. This apparently didn't sit well with the suspect, who got into a fight with a friend at the bar, according to police. When the bartender tried to break up the scuffle, our suspect made a mad dash for a bar customer's vehicle that had been left running in the parking lot.

Authorities say the suspect didn't get too far as he was later found passed out behind the wheel of the same vehicle on State Route 28. Police say when they caught up with him, the sleeping suspect awoke and began fighting with them as he was being placed under arrest. He was finally taken into custody early Sunday with a blood alcohol level of .22%, which is over two and half times the legal limit.

Old Forge is a hamlet in the town of Webb, in Herkimer County.

More Suspects Asleep at the Wheel

You may remember this story from November 2021? A 34-year-old New York state man, who police say was driving over four times the legal limit, was arrested. Police say it all started when the man had somehow crashed into a dumpster and then drove straight through the grass. Officials caught up with the suspected drunk driver after they found the vehicle on a nearby road. Police say the suspect was asleep behind the wheel.

WBNG says the accident happened when the man's vehicle hit the dumpster. Police arrested the man after waking him from his nap and took him to the Broome County Sheriff's Office where he blew a .37%, over four times the state's legal limit. There isn't too much more information on the matter at this time, though it was quite lucky this alleged intoxicated driver didn't hurt anyone during their wild night out. Next time you want to take a snooze, please do it in your own bed.