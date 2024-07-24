Firefighters in the lower Hudson Valley recently worked together to help free a deer that had gotten stuck in the mud. Several attempts to pull the animal out had proven futile, as one firefighter told ABC that if you stepped into the muck it would be "down to your knee".

Rescues like this happen more often than you may think, as firefighters and police are called to save animals that a may have fallen down a storm drain, or gotten stuck at the top of a tree or other high place.

Firefighters in the Lower Hudson Valley Save Deer Stuck in Mud

ABC NY says that local firefighters with Rescue 4, Engine 21 worked to free a deer that got stuck in the mud at Premium Mill Pond in New Rochelle. One of the big issues was how deep the mud was, as rescuers said the animal had fallen off a wall and into the mud in low tide.

See Also: Man in New York Gets Trapped in Jewelry Vault For Nearly 10 Hours

A closer picture of the deer shows what appears to be an injury, which could have been sustained from the fall.

After a few attempts to save the deer, ABC reports that firefighters spread a tarp out below and then used a second ladder to provide better access.

The fawn was finally out of the mud, as first responders wrapped the deer in a tarp and carried back to solid ground. The deer was then reunited with what the firefighters presumed was the fawn's mother.

See Also: New York State Police Help Save Injured Hawk in the Hudson Valley