Sullivan County Food Pantries, Nonprofits are in Dire Need

Sullivan County Legislature Chairman Robert Doherty and Acting District Attorney Meagan Galligan are urging residents to donate food and funds to support local community organizations.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, food pantries and nonprofits are struggling to meet basic needs.

Legislature Chairman Robert Doherty said:

It’s important to do more than just say, We’re in this together. Those of us who are able should ‘walk the talk’ and give what we can to our neighbors in need. The situation has become dire in many parts of the County,” said Doherty. We as a community need to step up and help our neighbors. Strip away what divides us, and you find we’re all human beings with the same need for shelter, food, safety, and compassion. Donating food and funds reminds us of that and helps ease the desperate times some of our neighbors are in at the moment

Over the past few weeks, Doherty and Galligan have been donating boxes of groceries to pantries and conducting outreach efforts spanning Monticello to Narrowsburg, White Lake to Barryville.

Anyone interested in donating can contact the County’s Emergency Assistance Center at (845) 807-0925 or their local food pantry. Sullivan County keeps a full list of all the food pantries on the County website.

