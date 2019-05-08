‘Strong Women. Strong Stories.’ This Tuesday at Val-Kill

Are you a woman in the professional world? Would you like to hear the secrets and stories of successful professional women right here in the Hudson Valley?The Women's Professional Network is presenting a Panel Discussion called "Strong Women. Strong Stories." this Tuesday, May 14, from 5:30 - 7:30 pm at The Eleanor Roosevelt Center at Val-Kill in Hyde Park.

"Strong Women. Strong Stories." is a lively and informative discussion with 6 extraordinary women leaders. They will be sharing the challenges they've encountered and the accomplishments they've achieved on their very successful professional journeys. They will share invaluable advice on how to deal with many of the same issues faced by professional women in both the business and nonprofit sector, issues such as self-promotion, work-life balance, and leadership styles. Following the moderated discussion, panelists will address audience questions.

The $22 per person cost includes sandwiches, salads, fruit, desserts and beverages.

Registration is thru www.eventbrite.com only. No registrations can be accepted at the door. For more information and a full list of the panelists, visit the event facebook page.

