80 MPH Speed Limit in Hyde Park, NY?

I have to say I did a double take recently while driving down a road in Hyde Park, NY.

I was cought by surprise recently while driving through Hyde Park. I just happened to be cruising along on a road, which honestly I wasn't sure of the speed limit, when I stumbled upon a sign that read 80 MPH.

Hyde Park in Dutchess County borders ordering the Hudson River north of Poughkeepsie. Within the town are the hamlets of Hyde Park, East Park, Staatsburg, and Haviland. Hyde Park is known as the hometown of Franklin D. Roosevelt, the 32nd president of the United States.

Hyde Park is home to the main campus of the Culinary Institute of America, a four-year college for culinary and baking and pastry arts, and the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Libraary and Museum, the first presidential library in the United States. Hyde Park is also apparently home to the first road in New York to have an 80 MPH speed limit. LOL

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Hyde Park's population was 21,021 at the 2020 United States Census. U.S. Route 9 passes through the town near the Hudson River. On ths particular occasion I was driving on Cardinal Rd, which the Hyde Park Police Department happens to be located on, when I was cruising along and happend to pass a sign that appeard to say 80 MPH. I had to turn my car around and pull over and get a closer look.

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

After closer observation, you could see that the sign had been vandaized, and what was once a sign reading 30 mph had been changed to 80 mph. Anyone can do research and see that statewide, the maximum speed limit is 55 miles per hour (mph) unless otherwise posted. The speed limit is usually 30 mph in residential area (in which Cardinal Rd would fall under) unless otherwise posted. The maximum speed limit can range from 55 to 65 mph on highways, depending on the specific road.

Get our free mobile app

My question is, how long has the defaced traffic sign been there and is ther a plan to replace/fix it? Also, if someone doesn't really know any better, perhaps has poor vision and can't really see that the sign was defaced, and believes that the speed limit is actually 80 MPH, could they get away with doing that rate of speed and not have to worry about being ticketed?

Plan an Unforgettable Trip to Hyde Park, New York Whenever I have out-of-town guests, these are some of my go-to spots to entertain in Hyde Park, New York. Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh

Take a Tour of The New Hudson Valley Hospice House in Hyde Park, NY The New Hudson Valley Hospice House has opened in Hyde Park, NY right off route 9G and is available to assist Dutchess and Ulster County families. Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh