Disappointed customers hoping to do some shopping over the weekend at an area Rite Aid store were greeted by a notice on the front door.

Rite Aid has always been a drugstore that has been a part of my life since childhood. I'll always have memories of visiting the Rite Aid store in the Putnam Plaza in Carmel which I believe is still there after all these years.

A Little About Rite Aid

Rite Aid is an American drugstore chain based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It was founded in 1962 in Scranton by Alex Grass under the name Thrift D Discount Center. It is the third-largest drugstore chain in the United States, with over 2,000 stores, and ranked No. 148 in the Fortune 500 in 2022.

In October 2023, the company filed for Chapter 11, due to a large debt load and thousands of lawsuits alleging involvement in the opioid crisis. In May 2023 we covered the unexpected closing of a long-standing Poughkeepsie Rite Aid, and in February 2024 the closing of the Red Oaks Mill store. This past January, we confirmed that the former Rite Aid store on Main Street in Poughkeepsie would be turned into an O'Reilly Auto Parts.



Hyde Park Rite Aid Store Closes For the Day Due to Staffing Issues

A sign could be seen at the Rite Aid at 1 Crumb Elbow Rd in Hyde Park on Sunday, March 30 indicating that the store would be closing early due to staffing issues. We reached out to the Rite Aid store on Monday morning and spoke to an employee that confirmed the closure late Sunday due to being short staffed, but the person assured us that the store was open again and it was business as usual.

A notice on the Rite Aid store at 1 Crumb Elbow Rd in Hyde Park, NY on Sunday afternoon March 30 letting customers know that the store will be closing early due to staffing issues. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives A notice on the Rite Aid store at 1 Crumb Elbow Rd in Hyde Park, NY on Sunday afternoon March 30 letting customers know that the store will be closing early due to staffing issues. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

