Experience Alternicon: The Ultimate Comic Con In Hyde Park

Alterniverse Comics hosting Alternicon event featuring comic book artist Kevin Conrad.

Comic book fans from all over the Hudson Valley and beyond are getting ready to gather for Alternicon 3 event being held in conjunction with Free Comic Book Day. Alterniverse Comics is a comic book shop in Hyde Park that offers the Hudson Valley's best selection of comics along with cards and toys.

What is Free Comic Book Day?

Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) is an annual promotional effort by the North American comic book industry to attract new readers to independent comic book stores. It usually takes place on the first Saturday of May and has historically been cross-promoted with the release of a superhero film.

Alternicon 3 Mini Comic Con & Fundraiser

Alterniverse Comics is hosting Alternicon 3 on Saturday, May 4 from 12-5pm at the shop at 874 NY-9G in Hyde Park featuring comic book artist Kevin Conrad, known for his work on comics such as Spawn, X-Force, X-Factor and Kiss: Psycho Circus. There will be many other comic book artists on hand along with various vendors. Hudson Valley Horrors Roller Derby team wil be hanging out as well, plus Sativa's Creative Creations with face painting and a firetruck will be on site for kids to explore from Roosevelt Fire District. Get more info on Alternicon 3 here.

Alternicon Event Also a Fundraiser For Local 7 Yr Old Girl With Cancer

They will also be rasing money at the event with raffles all day for the #HarperStrong campaign. Harper is a local Hyde Park 7yr old girl that was diagnosed with cancer back in February. You may remember just recently, we reported on a benefit for Harper in Poughkeepsie. Amazing local and national businesses have stepped up to donate awesome raffle prizes to help Harper and her family at the Alternicon event this weekend.

So get on out to Alterniverse Comics for your free comic and bring the family on Saturday, May 4. Its sure to be a fun-filled day, helping out with a great cause.

