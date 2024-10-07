Why Is Popular Hudson Valley Ice Cream Shop Closing For One Day?

Area ice cream shop will be closed on Tuesday due to an unfortunate incident.

Ice Cream lovers in one Hudon Valley area town will have to got without for one day at a favorite local spot as the business has to close its doors to take care of a fix that must be tended to asap.

Dairy Queen, often abbreviated as DQ, is an American fast-food restaurant chain known primarily for its soft serve ice cream and fast food offerings. Founded in 1940 in Joliet, Illinois, Dairy Queen initially gained popularity for its signature treat, the Blizzard, which combines soft serve with various mix-ins. Today, DQ's menu includes a range of items such as burgers, chicken strips, fries, and salads, alongside its famous desserts. The chain is recognized for its family-friendly atmosphere and unique drive-thru experience. With thousands of locations worldwide, Dairy Queen has become a staple in the fast-food industry, often noted for its community involvement and seasonal promotions. There are approximately 4,500 Dairy Queen locations across the United States. wit hnearly 40 in the state of New York. The Hudson Valley has a handful of locations with restaurants in Wappingers Falls, Middletown, Newburgh, Ghent, and Hyde Park.

Dairy Queen in Hyde Park Announces It will Be Closed Tuesday, October 8

Dairy Queen (4164 Albany Post Rd, Hyde Park, NY) Facebook Dairy Queen (4164 Albany Post Rd, Hyde Park, NY) Facebook loading...

Dairy Queen at 4164 Albany Post Rd, Hyde Park, NY announced over the weekend that it would be closed on Tuesday, October 8. It turns out that they will be closed to fix the parking lot. According to the posting on social media, someone decided to do a huge burnout on the newly sealed parking lot. The posting went on to say that the parking lot must be fixed ASAP to comply with DQ standards. They appologized for any inconvenience and thanked the Hyde Park Police for their help.

We will be closed on Tuesday October 8th to fix the parking lot. Someone decided to do a huge burnout on the newly sealed parking lot. This is a write up for us and must be fixed ASAP to comply with DQ standards. Sorry for any inconveniences. Want to thank our local Hyde Park Police for their help this year. -Dairy Queen, Hyde Park, NY

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

A call to the Dairy Queen location on Monday morning confirmed that the business knows who the burnout culprit is, but no other information was given as to the name of the individual and/or if they would be facing any charges. The employee that answered the phone did say that they would reopen on Wednesday, October 9 at 10am. The hours for the Dairy Queen Hyde Park location are 10am to 10pm daily (7 days a week). The comments on the Facebook posting from the Hyde Park Dairy Queen were disabled for some reason and all of the comments are no longer visable.

=