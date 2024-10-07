Why Is Popular Hudson Valley Ice Cream Shop Closing For One Day?
Area ice cream shop will be closed on Tuesday due to an unfortunate incident.
Dairy Queen in Hyde Park Announces It will Be Closed Tuesday, October 8
Dairy Queen at 4164 Albany Post Rd, Hyde Park, NY announced over the weekend that it would be closed on Tuesday, October 8. It turns out that they will be closed to fix the parking lot. According to the posting on social media, someone decided to do a huge burnout on the newly sealed parking lot. The posting went on to say that the parking lot must be fixed ASAP to comply with DQ standards. They appologized for any inconvenience and thanked the Hyde Park Police for their help.
We will be closed on Tuesday October 8th to fix the parking lot. Someone decided to do a huge burnout on the newly sealed parking lot. This is a write up for us and must be fixed ASAP to comply with DQ standards. Sorry for any inconveniences. Want to thank our local Hyde Park Police for their help this year.-Dairy Queen, Hyde Park, NY
A call to the Dairy Queen location on Monday morning confirmed that the business knows who the burnout culprit is, but no other information was given as to the name of the individual and/or if they would be facing any charges. The employee that answered the phone did say that they would reopen on Wednesday, October 9 at 10am. The hours for the Dairy Queen Hyde Park location are 10am to 10pm daily (7 days a week). The comments on the Facebook posting from the Hyde Park Dairy Queen were disabled for some reason and all of the comments are no longer visable.
