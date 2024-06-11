New Pizza and Gyro Spot Opening in Hudson Valley

New spot for the "tastiest pizzas and most mouthwatering gyros" opening June 2024.

Was traveling on rt. 9 recently when I spotted a sign that caught my eye. I saw a Pepsi symbol and something about pizza and gyros coming soon. I thought to myself, "what a combination! I could get on board with that!"

With multiple options for great pizza and gyros in the Hudson Valley area, why not have one spot devoted to both? Kill two birds with one stone if you will. Well someone has done it and the new spot expected to open this month.

New Pizza and Gyro Spot to Open in Hyde Park

Hyde Park is home to the Culinary Institute of America and the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum, the first presidential library in the United States. And now we can add first pizza and gyro spot in the area to the list.

Hyde Park Pizza & Gyros is set to open soon at 4290 Albany Post Rd in Hyde Park, NY. Its in the former Hyde Park Pizza spot which had been in the Hyde Park Shopping Center for a number of years next to other area businesses like El Guacamole and New New Nails & Spa. A posting on the Hyde Park Pizza & Gyros Facebook page says that the new spot will be opening in June, so I'm guessing any day now.

Are you ready for the best gyros and Greek specialties in Dutchess County? Hyde Park Pizza & Gyros is coming this June!

Hyde Park Pizza and Gyros 4290 Albany Post Rd Hyde Park, NY

A description on the Hyde Park Pizza & Gyros Facebook states in the description, "Get ready to dig into the tastiest pizzas and most mouthwatering gyros in Hyde Park!" Well I'm sold, Take my money! We reached out to the business to confirm an opening date but have not received a response yet at the time that this article is being published. We look forward to checking out Hyde Park Pizza and Gyros when they open their doors.

