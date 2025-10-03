Suspect Arrested in Stolen Vehicle and Narcotics Bust in Ulster County
Over the last few months, members of the New York State Police have had a number of noteworthy encounters with drivers on I-87, many encounters resulting in arrests. Earlier this week, Troopers in Ulster County had another of these fateful encounters, this time with a traveler from New York City.
Traffic Stop Bust in New Paltz
This latest encounter occurred earlier this week on Monday, September 29, 2025. Members of the New York State Police Troop F Community Stabilization Unit observed a 2025 Nissan traveling northbound on I-87 in New Paltz, in violation of multiple New York State Vehicle and Traffic Laws.
Troopers would respond and initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle, which the driver complied with. Troopers then moved to interview the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, who was identified as 39-year old, Robert Brown, of the Bronx, New York.
According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, during their investigation, Troopers became aware that Brown was operating the vehicle on a suspended license. From there, it was also discovered that the 2025 Nissan had been reported as stolen.
Troopers then placed Brown under arrest without further incident. Troopers would also conduct a search which revealed that Brown had approximately 101 grams of cocaine, approximately 38 grams of MDMA, on his person. A subsequent search would also reveal that Brown was also in possession of approximately 2.89 grams of fentanyl.
Arrest and Charges
Following the encounter, Brown was taken into police custody and faces a long list charges which include...
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree (Hallucinogen), Class A-II Felony
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (Intent to Sell), Class B Felony
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (Prior Conviction), Class B Felony
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (Narcotic), Class B Felony
- Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd Degree, Class D Felony
- Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree, Class E Felony
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree, Class A Misdemeanor
- Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd Degree (Dilutants), Class A Misdemeanor
- Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd Degree (Packaging Materials), Class A Misdemeanor
- Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd Degree (Scales), Class A Misdemeanor
- Multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law Violations
Brown was transported to Ulster County Jail for Centralized Arraignment and was remanded without bail. He is scheduled to appear in Town of New Paltz Court on October 1, 2025.
