Multiple Fatalities Confirmed in Tragic Single Car Accident in Rockland County

Tragedy struck in Rockland County over the weekend when law enforcement confirmed that a car accident resulted in multiple fatalities. The wreck caused for roads to be shut down temporarily while emergency personnel responded to and were on the scene.

Fatal Crash in Clarkstown

The accident occurred during the early morning hours of Sunday, September 28, 2025. It was at approximately 3:00a.m when members of the Clarkstown Police Department responded to the reports of the serious single car accident.

According to the press release issued by the Clarkstown Police Department, the accident occurred near the intersection of N. Little Tor Rd and Roberts Rd in New City. The accident one single vehicle, a gray Honda Civic. A preliminary investigation was conducted, and indicated that the vehicle had been traveling northbound on N. Little Tor Rd before leaving the roadway and struck a tree.

The vehicle was left catastrophically mangled and broken, and unfortunately all three of the occupants in the vehicle were ruled deceased at the scene. At this point in time, authorities have confirmed that it was two males and one female in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The identities of the three victims, as well as their ages, are currently being withheld pending the notification of their families.

Accident Investigation

The accident is still being investigated by members of the Clarkstown Police Department's Accident Investigation Unit. At this time, there is no clear explanation for what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway causing the accident.

The Clarkstown Police department urges that anyone who may have seen the accident, or has other information, to contact them. That may be done calling the Clarkstown Police Department's Detective Bureau at (845)-639-5800.

