Jaws Pinball Has Arrived In The Hudson Valley

The new Jaws pinball machine from Stern Pinball recently arrived in Middletown, NY.

Everybody loves Jaws. I mean, even the popular Hopewell Inn in Hopewell Junction adopted a mascot resembling the iconic shark. The 1975 Steven Spielberg classic starring Roy Scheider as police chief Martin Brody, who, with the help of a marine biologist played by Richard Dreyfuss, and a professional shark hunter (played by actor Robert Shaw), hunts a man-eating great white shark that attacks beachgoers at a summer resort town. Well Stern Pinball is at it again, with an amazing new machine paying homage to the classic thriller.

We've covered some Stern Pinball releases over the years here. Back in 2016 we talked about a new Kiss pinball machine that was in the works, and a couple years back in 2022, Rush pinball arrived in the Hudson Valley. If Stern Pinball is releasing a cool new machine, you can bet that Stephen Keeler at Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY will be aquiring it for the shop's ever growing pinball room with over 50 machines. The shop also hosts regular tournaments, and actually hosted the New York State Pinball Championships last year. The first time the championships have been held in the Hudson Valley.

Jaws Pinball Arrives at Rock Fantasy

Hudson Valley Jaws fans and pinball fanatics can now play the new Stern Pinball Jaws machine at Rock Fantasy in Middletown. The machine just arrived a few days ago, and launch party is already set for March.

Just got it played it a few times. So far so good. Great representation of the film in clips on the screen and the sounds are awesome Designed by the great Keith Elwin. -Stephen Keeler, Owner of Rock Fantasy

Jaws Pro Pinball Launch Party

Stern Pinball Stern Pinball loading...

Hudson Valley launch party for the Jaws Stern Pinball machine is set for Saturday, March 16 at 1pm. The all day event will be a tournament with a $10 entry fee. More info here. So get on over to Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY, the Hudson Valley's famous shop for all things classic hard rock and Heavy Metal since 1985 and check out everything the amazing store has to offer, including the new Jaws pinball!

