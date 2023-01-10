IFPA New York State Pinball Championship set for Middletown, NY.

The International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) is a competitive pinball organization that ran tournaments from 1992 to 1995 before becoming inactive. It was resurrected in 2006 and is currently run by Josh Sharpe. It ran its first World Pinball Championship under new ownership, IFPA 5, in 2008. The IFPA's objective is to serve as the governing body for pinball as a competitive sport, through the sanctioning and organizing of events at the Local, State, National and International levels.

Pinball Championship Coming to Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY

Rock Fantasy in Middletown, which celebrated 36 years in the Hudson Valley last year, features a pinball machine room with nearly 50 machines including rock favorites from Led Zeppelin, Kiss, AC/DC, Metallica, Rob Zombie, Ted Nugent and the Beatles.

A new Rush pinball machine arrived in the Hudson Valley at Rock Fantasy in 2022.

New York State Pinball Championship events will be taking place at Rock Fantasy, 12 E Main Street in Middletown, NY the weekend of Friday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 22. The warm-up tournament (open to all) is Friday night at 7 pm, with the championship on Saturday. The top 24-point earners will be invited to play for the NY State Championships. Sunday, the top women players will be battling it out for the NYS Women's Championships. This is the first time that the Championships have been in the Hudson Valley, pinball fans should not miss this historic event!