Experience 12 Hours Of Music Magic: Charity Event In Hopewell

Hudson Valley's #1 dive bar hosting marathon music event to benefit local fire department and EMT's.

Here's something you don't see too often in the area. A popular Hudson Valley bar is hosting an all day event that will feature 12 talented Hudson Valley bands gathered together to perform for 12 straight hours with proceeds going to help out the local community.

The number 1 Dive Bar in the Hudson Valley, The Hopewell Inn in Hopewell Junction, NY is the oldest bar in Dutchess County dating back to the late 1800s. There's been many a fun night for me spent at this bar over the years, checking out some live music back in the day including seeing SATO do their Ozzy tribute there. The bar nowadays has an outdoor beach area with actual sand and a tiki bar atmosphere that is very popular with customers ready for summer fun.

Last year the popular bar was the spot of Bandana Cabana radio promotions all summer, and the owners brought in a new shark mascot that would be named "Fin". Hudson Valley locals were loving the new attraction and continue to do so today.

Hopewell Inn Hosting 12 Hours of Live Music With 12 Bands Event

The Hopewell inn will be rockin on Sunday, July 21 with a special event that will feature twelve hours of music from twelve bands playing from Noon to Midnight! Second Shot, Bubba Band, GenXtra, Blue Train, Domino Effect, Steel, No More Sun, The Society, Osborn Hill, Nite Train, Drink Baby, and Nite Life will all perform with 100% of all proceeds from gift certificates, baskets & raffles donated to Hopewell Hose Fire Department and Hopewell EMTs.

GenXtra, a rock and alternative cover band based in Dutchess County who will be performing at the event says, "GenXtra is proud to announce we are rocking for a cause at the Fishkill EMTs & Hopewell Hose Charity Event on Sunday July 21st at The Hopewell Inn! This is all to raise funds for these dedicated volunteers who keep our communities safe! Come out, enjoy live music, grab some food and drinks, and show your suport for these incredible first responders!!!"

Make plans to be at this unique event featuring great music, food and friends while helping out the local community. Hopewell Inn is located at 488 NY-376 in Hopewell Junction, NY. Get more info by calling 845-447-1411.

