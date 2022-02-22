Rush Pinball Has Arrived In The Hudson Valley

The new Rush pinball machine from Stern Pinball recently arrived in the Hudson Valley.

We've been talking for months on WPDH about the cool new Rush pinball machine that would be coming out from Stern Pinball, and it recently arrived in the Hudson Valley for all to play.

Where is the new Rush Pinball Machine?

Stephen Keeler of Rock Fantasy, the hard rock/heavy metal concert shop celebrating 36 years, recently took to social media to show pictures of the arrival of this amazing new machine, sure to attract Rush fans from all over. The machine is now in his pinball room at the shop, along with around 50 other machines.



When asked about the new Rush machine from Stern Pinball, Stephen Keeler said,

"It's a wonderful experience and representation of the band Rush. It's a journey through the years of Rush featuring 15 Rush songs and visuals of live concert footage from throughout the band's career."

Keeler hopes to have every rock-themed pinball machine out there available at some point in his store. The store's pinball room already features in addition to the Rush machine, pinball machines dedicated to Guns N' Roses, Led Zeppelin, Iron Maiden, Aerosmith, Metallica, Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, AC/DC, Elton John, Ted Nugent, Heavy Metal The Movie featuring music from Blue Oyster Cult, and many more. There's even a pinball machine featuring 2022 rock n roll hall of fame nominee, Dolly Parton! lol

Check out the official game trailer for Rush Pinball from Stern Pinball below.