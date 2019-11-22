Stephano’s Ristorante Finally Opens New Location

A beloved Italian restaurant has finally opened its new location.

In October Stephano's Ristorante announced that they would be moving their Market Street location to West Main Street. The old location shut down on October 27 as renovations were being made to the new space, previously occupied by West Main Kitchen and Bar.

West Main shut their doors in August after running their Wappingers Falls restaurant for five years. At the time there was much speculation as to what would become of the building, until a few months later when Stephano's revealed their plan to take over the restaurant.

This week,Stephano's Ristorante announced on their Facebook page that they were officially open for business. With a new sign out front and a bit of new decor inside, the new Stephano's is now accepting reservations and customers. The business now has a new bar and upstairs event space.

Will you be checking out the new Stephano's location on West Main Street in the Village of Wappingers Falls? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below or on our Facebook page.

