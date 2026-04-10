Trendy Hudson Valley Bar Evicted, Lawsuit Filed By Owner

A legal battle is brewing at a popular Hudson Valley bar.

A new lawsuit filed in Dutchess County Supreme Court claims a construction project tied to a trendy cocktail spot never got finished, despite significant money being paid by the business's owner that was allegedly never repaid.

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Bar Announces Closure After Receiving Eviction Notice

The Day & Nite Lounge on East Main Street in the Village of Wappingers Falls is set to close down April 18 after receiving an eviction notice. The bar's owner, Amy Parks, has sued the building's owner, claiming he has not lived up to his end of their agreement.

Less than two years ago, Parks opened Wappingers Falls' newest bar after what she called at the time, a "whirlwind" of construction. She now alleges that the construction was never actually completed as promised.

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According to court documents, Parks signed a lease in March 2023 for the property, with the expectation that the space would be built out and ready to open within about five months.

The lawsuit claims contractor Elmi Berisha was responsible for completing construction on multiple parts of the building, including the main lounge area, upper floors, stairways and other improvements needed for the business to operate.

However, the complaint alleges the work was repeatedly delayed and never fully completed, preventing the business from operating as planned. Day & Nite did eventually open in July of 2024, but without an upper floor and other improvements that Parks claims she was promised would come.

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Claims Of Loans And Unpaid Costs

According to the filing, Parks says she advanced thousands of dollars to help keep the project moving, including a loan of about $30,000 and additional payments for materials and contractor costs.

The lawsuit also alleges that a business credit card was used for purchases that were not authorized and were never repaid.

The complaint claims the unfinished construction delayed the opening of the business and caused financial losses. It also alleges Berisha attempted to evict the business from the property even though the plaintiff say she had already paid significant costs tied to the project. Parks is seeking over $100,000, including repayment of loans and lost business income.

We reached out to Berisha for comment regarding the lawsuit, but did not receive a response.

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Closing Date Announced for Day & Nite in Wappingers Falls, NY

Parks was asking to prevent eviction while the case is being resolved, but that was denied by the Village of Wappingers Court. Now, the case will continue at Supreme Court in Dutchess County, but it does not appear that it will be decided upon soon enough to stop the Day & Nite Lounge from closing, at least in the short term.

Parks says the bar will be shutting down on April 18, but promises that this is not the end of Day & Nite. In the meantime, the lounge is promoting several live music events and parties over the next week, as well as food and drink specials advertised as the Day & Nite's "last call".