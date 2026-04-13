Fast-Growing Store Moving Into Former Jo-Ann in Poughkeepsie

One of the fastest-growing retail stores in the country will be taking over an abandoned storefront in Poughkeepsie.

The former Jo-Ann Fabric store has been empty since February of last year, leaving many Hudson Valley shoppers wondering what would eventually take over the large storefront. Several Jo-Ann locations closed across the region in early 2025, creating big vacancies that many retailers were eager to fill.

Now, it appears that one of the fastest-growing retail chains in the country is planning to move into the vacant spot near Marshalls, Homegoods and TJ Maxx. For over a year, there have been rumors of possible businesses moving into the space, but nothing had been confirmed until now.

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Fast-Growing Retailer Coming to Route 9

Last week, a banner appeared over the entrance to the Poughkeepsie Plaza announcing that Five Below will be opening in the former Jo-Ann location.

Five Below has grown rapidly over the past several years, expanding its footprint across the United States with stores that focus on trendy, affordable merchandise aimed at teens, families and bargain hunters. While many items cost five dollars or less, the chain has expanded its selection in recent years to include higher-priced items, helping the brand compete with other discount retailers.

There is already one Five Below location in Poughkeepsie inside the Poughkeepsie Galleria. There has been no indication that the mall store will be relocating, as it appears that this will be a different location. However, as of now, the Five Below website does not list the new Poughkeepsie Plaza store on its “coming soon” page.

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Hiring Already Underway

The banner at the Poughkeepsie Plaza says the new store is already hiring employees, signaling that plans are moving forward even though the windows are still covered up in paper. Because the storefront remains closed off, it is unclear how far along construction or renovations may be.

At this point, there has been no official opening date announced for the new Five Below location. However, the hiring sign suggests the discount retailer could be welcoming customers sometime in the near future.

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