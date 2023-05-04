2 Huge Spring Record Shows Set For Hudson Valley Area

Record shows are set to take place in Beacon and Danbury this weekend.

Vinyl collectors are all over the Hudson Valley area and beyond. We all had records growing up, and music fans love collecting vinyl. A couple of cool record shows are happening this weekend, within an hour drive of each other. Make it a day and visit both!

Close to the Hudson Valley in nearby Danbury, Connecticut's longest-running record show returns for a Spring show this weekend. Trash American Style's Danbury Record and CD Expo made its long-awaited return last Fall after 3 years due to the COVID pandemic and had a big, successful event. After the success of the Fall show, a Spring show was organized and set up for this weekend.

Danbury Record & CD Expo

Danbury Record & CD Expo returns this Saturday, May 6 from 10 am to 4 pm at the VFW Hall 149 in Danbury, CT with all your favorite dealers from throughout New England with tons of used vinyl and so much more rock n roll memorabilia. Admission is $4 and you can get more info here. VFW Hall 149 is located at 5 Byron Street (exit 8 of I 84).

Get our free mobile app

Vinyl Salvage Co. Facebook Vinyl Salvage Co. Facebook loading...

Beacon Record & CD Fest

Vinyl Salvage Co. hosts the Beacon Record & CD Fest this Saturday, May 6 from 9 am to 5 pm at the VFW on Main St in Beacon. 20 plus vendors from the Tri-State area with 30 tables of vinyls, CDs, DVDs, cassettes, posters books and more. Get more info here.