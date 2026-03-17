Looking for ways to keep the kids busy this summer without breaking the bank in Dutchess County?

The county government is offering an exciting option to kids ages 6 to 17- proving you don't have to go far for an adventure.

This summer, Hudson Valley kids and teens can take advantage of hands-on activities like hiking, survival skills, tracking, Nerf tag, exploring nature and building group problem-solving skills with the Dutchess County Parks’ Adventure, Survival and Eaglet Adventures summer programs. These returning popular programs meant to connect kids to nature are offered at Bowdoin Park in the Town of Poughkeepsie and Wilcox Memorial Park in the Town of Milan.

This year, there will be two separate opening days for online registration at DutchessNY.gov/ParksEducation: