Dutchess Adventure Program: ‘a video game come to life’
Looking for ways to keep the kids busy this summer without breaking the bank in Dutchess County?
The county government is offering an exciting option to kids ages 6 to 17- proving you don't have to go far for an adventure.
This summer, Hudson Valley kids and teens can take advantage of hands-on activities like hiking, survival skills, tracking, Nerf tag, exploring nature and building group problem-solving skills with the Dutchess County Parks’ Adventure, Survival and Eaglet Adventures summer programs. These returning popular programs meant to connect kids to nature are offered at Bowdoin Park in the Town of Poughkeepsie and Wilcox Memorial Park in the Town of Milan.
This year, there will be two separate opening days for online registration at DutchessNY.gov/ParksEducation:
- 9 a.m. March 17 - Adventure Programs
- 9 a.m. March 19 - Survival and Eaglet Programs
The Adventure and Survival programs both run from Monday to Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with early drop-off and late-pick up options available. Eaglet Adventures runs Monday-Thursday, August 3-6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bowdoin Park.
Adventure Programs ($200 per child/one session per child limit)
- Adventure (ages 9-11): July 6-9 or July 20-23 at Bowdoin Park
- Adventure (ages 12-14): July 13-16 or August 3-6 at Bowdoin Park
- Living Adventure (ages 15-17): August 10-13 at Bowdoin Park
Adventure Program participants spend the first part of the week working on group tactics, leadership and problem-solving skills in preparation for two days of gameplay, using foam weapons to battle monsters and bandits, solve puzzles and explore the woods to accomplish a quest that changes every summer. Living Adventure combines gameplay, survival skills and nature study as participants spend the four days of camp live-action role-playing a unique storyline, using their knowledge to solve mysteries, purify water, build shelters and maybe even save the day!
Survival Programs ($200 per child/one session per child limit)
- Survival (ages 9-11): July 6-9 or July 20-23 at Bowdoin Park
- Survival Intensive (ages 12-15): July 13-16 at Bowdoin Park
- Complete Survival (ages 12-15): July 27-July 31 at Wilcox Park. This program requires previous participation in Survival Intensive and ends with an optional overnight stay.
Survival Program combines nature study and survival skills. Participants will explore forest habitats, hike and observe native wildlife. This summer will focus on shelter construction, camouflage, team building and other survival skills. Survival Intensive builds on that learning, blending survival techniques with an understanding of how prehistoric people lived in harmony with the land. Complete Survival ties together all the survival techniques learned and puts them to the test in a mock-survival situation, including an optional overnight stay.
Eaglet Adventures program ($150 per student. 12 children LIMIT).
- Eaglet Adventures (ages 6-8): August 3-6 at Bowdoin Park
This program gives children a chance to become better explorers and scientists. Participants will develop skills to identify animal tracks, discover pond life and begin to see the interconnection that keeps the natural world in balance. Includes games, hands-on learning, crafts and adventure!
Other programming information can be found online or by calling the Parks office at (845) 298-4602.
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Gallery Credit: Robyn Taylor