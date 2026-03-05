No injuries were reported in a Rhinebeck house fire thanks to the volunteer fire department's quick response- less than two minutes!

According to a Facebook post from the Rhinebeck Fire Department , firefighters responded to an active structure fire in the Village of Rhinebeck Wednesday night, at 7:56 p.m.

Rhinebeck Fire March 2026 A fire broke out at a Rhinebeck home March 4, 2026, but the fire department was on the scene within minutes- quickly putting out the blaze and preventing injuries. Gallery Credit: Rhinebeck Fire Department

The fire department, consisting of ALL volunteers, responded to the fire that was reported in a room of the home in just TWO MINUTES of being dispatched, bringing the incident under control quickly with no reported injuries.

Firefighters requested mutual aid and quickly stretched handlines to initiate "an aggressive interior attack, resulting in a rapid knockdown of the fire," according to the post.

Fire crews reportedly remained on scene for several hours until midnight, after putting the fire out conducting extensive overhaul operations to ensure all hot spots were extinguished.

There were no injuries reported to occupants or responders.

Rhinebeck EMS personnel provided on-scene firefighter rehabilitation during operations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response Fire Investigation Division.