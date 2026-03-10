Debate over a possible federal immigration detention facility in the Hudson Valley has been simmering for weeks, with conflicting reports and growing concern from local leaders.

Is A Massive ICE Detention Center Coming To New York?

Is A Massive ICE Detention Center Coming To New York?

Read More: Is A Massive ICE Detention Center Coming To New York | https://hudsonvalleypost.com/lawmakers-warning-can-you-trust-ice-in-the-hudson-valley/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

Earlier reports indicated that federal immigration officials were exploring or had possibly acquired a large warehouse in the Town of Chester, Orange County, that could potentially be converted into a detention center. Since then, there has been a series of mixed messages and denials about the scope of federal plans in the region, fueling skepticism among Hudson Valley lawmakers and residents.

Some reports suggested ICE was planning a large detention operation, while others indicated the agency backed away from those claims or denied purchasing property connected to the project. The uncertainty has led to increased scrutiny and calls for transparency from officials across the region.

Now, leaders in Dutchess County are weighing in.

Dutchess County Legislature Passes Unanimous Resolution

At its March 9 meeting, the Dutchess County Legislature voted unanimously to oppose the proposed federal immigration detention facility in Chester.

The resolution passed 20-0, with five legislators absent.

Lawmakers cited concerns about due process, transparency and the potential impact a large detention facility could have on communities in the Hudson Valley.

Legislature Chair Yvette Valdés Smith called the vote a clear message.

“Tonight, the Legislature issued a powerful and unified rebuke of federal immigration policy. I was proud to join my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to stand in solidarity with Orange County in opposing this facility and to reaffirm Dutchess County’s identity as a welcoming community.”

Legislator Anna Shah said the resolution reflects both the county’s values and its responsibility to residents.

“Dutchess County is a welcoming community, and we are proud of that. But we are also a Legislature that takes our responsibility to govern very seriously. This resolution makes clear that we will stand up for constitutional principles, community stability and the promise of liberty and justice for all.”

Legislator Chris Drago expressed concern about how expanded ICE activity could affect local families and businesses.

“When law-abiding Dutchess County residents are abruptly taken by ICE, the harm extends beyond the individual, causing trauma to children and families and the destabilization of local businesses.”

Legislator Lisa Kaul also stressed the importance of preventing potential abuses before they occur.

“There is no oversight. There is no accountability. The only way to stop this is to prevent it from happening in the first place.”

Regional Concern Growing

The Dutchess County resolution adds to growing concern from officials throughout the Hudson Valley as questions remain about ICE’s future plans in the region.

Assemblyman Reassures Dutchess County About ICE Facility Concerns

Read More: What Assemblyman Beephan Says About ICE Facilities In Dutchess County | https://wpdh.com/dutchess-county-ice-facility/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

Lawmakers say they want more transparency from federal officials about whether a detention facility could ultimately move forward in Orange County.