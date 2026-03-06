A workforce training program in the Hudson Valley is getting a major financial boost from New York State.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday more than $15 million in grants for workforce development projects across New York, including nearly $2 million heading to Dutchess County.

According to the state, Dutchess Community College will receive $1.99 million to expand training programs tied to high-demand careers like electrical work, advanced manufacturing and HVAC.

The funding will support programs at the college’s Center of Excellence for Business, Industry and Innovation in Fishkill, a facility created in part by redeveloping space inside a former mall.

Officials say the expansion will allow the college to add new microcredential programs and more advanced training modules, helping prepare students for jobs in industries that are currently struggling to find skilled workers.

The grant will also help support services for trainees, including career counseling, transportation assistance, stipends and job placement support through partnerships with local employers.

State officials say the goal is to help more New Yorkers enter well-paying careers while also helping businesses fill open positions.

“By working with employers in key industries, more New Yorkers are learning the skills needed for high-demand jobs,” Hochul said in a statement announcing the funding.

Workforce Training Grants Across New York

The Dutchess County project is part of a larger statewide investment through Empire State Development’s Office of Strategic Workforce Development.

In total, 13 projects across nine regions received funding in the latest round. Programs include construction training in New York City, welding and manufacturing programs in Central and Northern New York, and leadership training for construction managers in the Mid-Hudson region.

Officials say the projects are expected to train more than 5,700 New Yorkers for careers in fields like construction, advanced manufacturing and clean energy.