Dutchess Bridge Construction to Create 6-Mile Detour This Spring

A Hudson Valley route that used to take just seconds will now be almost 10 minutes longer thanks to a major construction project taking place this spring.

Anyone who's commuted through Dutchess County knows that if something goes wrong on the road, you've got two choices: either sit and wait it out or backtrack for miles to find a way around.

Unlike more urban areas, most of the county doesn't have a network of roads with multiple routes to the same destination. If a road is blocked, it's going to really mess up your trip.

Construction in Dutchess to Create 6-Mile Detour

The Dutchess County Department of Public Works announced that work will begin next week on a bridge that is going to cause Dutchess County drivers to be rerouted for miles. It's similar to last year's work on the Noxon Road bridge that added 15 minutes to the trip over Jackson Creek.

This time, it's the Town of North East that will experience a major detour.

According to authorities, the bridge over Webatuck Creek on Rudd Pond Road near Boston Corners Road will be closed while construction takes place. As a result, vehicles will need to detour up Route 22, across White House Crossing Road and back down Boston Corners Road.

What would have been a .2 mile ride will now be 6 miles, adding about 10 minutes to the trip.

Work is expected to begin on Monday, March 16, and last through the end of the summer.

Replacement Bridge Will be Major Upgrade for Town of North East

The old bridge will be removed and replaced with a new, wider span. There will also be a five-foot shoulder on the south side of the bridge that can be used by pedestrians and bikers traveling to and from the nearby Harlem Valley Rail Trail.

In addition to being wider, the bridge will also be raised by a foot to prevent future flooding.

