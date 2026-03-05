Billiard Hall Arrest Leads to Drug Raid at Dutchess County Residence

It's never a dull day for members of the Dutchess County District Attorney's Drug Task Force (DCDADTF), as Task Force agents recently maid yet another rest of an individual as part of an active investigation into narcotic and dangerous drug sales in the Poughkeepsie area. In this investigation, Drug Task Force agents actually arrested their suspect at another location first, and then were able to raid his reported residence afterward.

Busted at the Billiard Hall

This investigation by members of the DCDADTF began several months ago, and is just the latest of multiple investigations into the sale of illegal and dangerous narcotics in Dutchess County over the last several years.

Drug Task Force Agents identified the defendant. 52-year old, Daryl L. Jackson, as an alleged narcotic and dangerous drug dealer operating out of a residence on Jean Drive in the Spackenkill Poughkeepsie area as well as other locations. Over the last several months throughout the investigation, Drug Task Force Agents reportedly made several narcotic purchases from Jackson.

This would lead to February 24, 2026, when undercover agents arrested the defendant at the Julliet Billiard Café in Poughkeepsie. According to the official press release Jackson at the time was found to be in possession of a large quantity of narcotics packaged for sale.

Raid on Jean Drive

After arresting Jackson at the billiard hall and taking him into custody, agents obtained a search warrant for his residence located at 15 Jean Drive, in the Town of Poughkeepsie. During the raid, agents found additional evidence of drug sales, which was seized. Members of the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department and the Dutchess County Sheriff's assisted at both scenes.

Jackson was officially charged with the following crimes of...

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (intent to sell)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (weight)

Both the charges are Class B felonies, and there are several charges pending against the Jackson related to this investigation. Jackson was later arraigned in the Town of Poughkeepsie Court and then remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center, formerly known as the Dutchess County Jail, without bail as required by law.

Anyone with information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by emailing your tips to Drugtaskforcetips@gmail.com.

