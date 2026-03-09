After months of winter darkness, we are starting to see some more light in the Hudson Valley! With clocks recently pushed forward for daylight saving time and spring officially arriving later this month, what better way to bring in Spring than: Walkwayhenge.

The phenomenon happens twice a year at the Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park, when the rising sun perfectly aligns with the walkway’s long east–west span during the Vernal (Spring) Equinox and the autumn equinox.

This spring, the alignment is happening Friday, March 20, when the sun climbs directly along the deck of the bridge, creating a glowing corridor of light that stretches across the Hudson River.

The park gates are opening early at 6:30 a.m. on both the Poughkeepsie and Highland entrances so visitors can experience the moment during the Sunrise Stroll.

If you’ve never seen this spectacular bi-annual display before, just imagine the walkway turning into a kind of cosmic runway. As the sun rises, it lines up with the bridge and pours golden light straight down the center. Photographers line the railings, early risers sip coffee in the chilly air, and for a few minutes the Hudson Valley gets a front row seat to one of nature’s perfectly timed light shows.

The timing couldn’t feel more fitting this year, after a historic cold stretch in New York this Winter. With daylight saving time just kicking in and spring right around the corner, the Sunrise Stroll is a reminder that brighter mornings are finally back on the menu.

The event is free and open to the public, but organizers encourage anyone interested in catching the view to arrive early because the bridge will fill up quickly.

So grab a jacket, your camera, and maybe a little caffeine. The payoff is a Hudson Valley sunrise that feels like the universe lined up the shot on purpose.