Which States Score the Highest Marks for St. Patrick&#8217;s Spirit

Which States Score the Highest Marks for St. Patrick’s Spirit

A. Boris

If it feels like the Northeast goes a little harder for St. Patrick’s Day than the rest of the country… a new study suggests that might actually be true.

A new analysis from BetMGM looked at three years of Google search data tied to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations across the United States.

Researchers examined searches related to things like Irish music, costumes, parties, food, and decorations to see which states show the most excitement leading up to March 17.

The result? New Jersey ranked as the state that has upped their celebration game for the Irish holiday the most in America.

Followed by:

2. Indiana

3. Iowa

4. Georgia

5. Illinois

While some states are turning up the Irish pride- the study also examined which states have seen a decline in March 17 celebrations:

  1. Kentucky
  2. Oregon
  3. Colorado
  4. Maryland
  5. Alabama

Jersey is Basically the Hudson Valley’s Neighbor

For people in the Hudson Valley, that result probably isn’t shocking.

New Jersey is packed with Irish pubs, huge St. Patrick’s Day parades, and massive celebrations in places like Hoboken and Atlantic City. With the Garden State sitting right across the Hudson River, a lot of those celebrations spill into the greater New York region every March.

New York Still Has Some of the Biggest Celebrations Anywhere

Even though New York didn’t top the ranking, the Empire State still hosts some of the largest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the world.

The legendary New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade dates back to 1762, making it the oldest and one of the biggest St. Patrick’s Day parades on the planet. Every year, about 150,000 marchers and millions of spectators line Fifth Avenue for the massive celebration.

The Hudson Valley Goes Big Too

You also don’t have to head into Manhattan to find a big celebration.

Across the Hudson Valley, communities host their own huge St. Patrick’s Day events, including:

And don't forget our very own Boris was just in the Wappingers St. Patrick's Day Parade!

So while New Jersey might technically take the crown for St. Patrick’s Day hype, the Hudson Valley and the rest of New York definitely know how to celebrate March 17.

Join us at Mahoney's Irish Pub on March 17 for a live broadcast of The Boris Show starting at 6 a.m.

2026 NJ St. Patrick's Day Parades (by date)

It's St. Patrick's Day Parade season in New Jersey with the wearing of the green at over a dozen parades around the state. All are subject to postponement and cancellation without notice here. Parades are moved to the end of the gallery after they occur.

Let us know about a parade with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com.

Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Filed Under: Dutchess County, Hudson Valley, New York, New York News, Poughkeepsie, The Boris Show, The Hudson Valley, Wappingers Falls
Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Articles, Hudson Valley Events, Hudson Valley News, News, The Boris Show

More From WPDH-WPDA