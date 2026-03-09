If it feels like the Northeast goes a little harder for St. Patrick’s Day than the rest of the country… a new study suggests that might actually be true.

A new analysis from BetMGM looked at three years of Google search data tied to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations across the United States.

Researchers examined searches related to things like Irish music, costumes, parties, food, and decorations to see which states show the most excitement leading up to March 17.

The result? New Jersey ranked as the state that has upped their celebration game for the Irish holiday the most in America.

Followed by:

2. Indiana

3. Iowa

4. Georgia

5. Illinois

While some states are turning up the Irish pride- the study also examined which states have seen a decline in March 17 celebrations:

Kentucky Oregon Colorado Maryland Alabama

Jersey is Basically the Hudson Valley’s Neighbor

For people in the Hudson Valley, that result probably isn’t shocking.

New Jersey is packed with Irish pubs, huge St. Patrick’s Day parades, and massive celebrations in places like Hoboken and Atlantic City. With the Garden State sitting right across the Hudson River, a lot of those celebrations spill into the greater New York region every March.

New York Still Has Some of the Biggest Celebrations Anywhere

Even though New York didn’t top the ranking, the Empire State still hosts some of the largest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the world.

The legendary New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade dates back to 1762, making it the oldest and one of the biggest St. Patrick’s Day parades on the planet. Every year, about 150,000 marchers and millions of spectators line Fifth Avenue for the massive celebration.

The Hudson Valley Goes Big Too

You also don’t have to head into Manhattan to find a big celebration.

Across the Hudson Valley, communities host their own huge St. Patrick’s Day events, including:

The Kingston St. Patrick’s Day Parade - kicking off March 15 at 1 p.m. from the Kingston Plaza to The Kingston Waterfront;

- kicking off March 15 at 1 p.m. from the the Goshen St. Patrick’s Day Parade- also stepping off March 15, but at 2 p.m. along Main Street;

and the 62nd Annual Rockland County St. Patrick's Day Parade - happening March 22 at 1:30 p.m. on Middletown Road in Pearl River.

And don't forget our very own Boris was just in the Wappingers St. Patrick's Day Parade!

So while New Jersey might technically take the crown for St. Patrick’s Day hype, the Hudson Valley and the rest of New York definitely know how to celebrate March 17.

Join us at Mahoney's Irish Pub on March 17 for a live broadcast of The Boris Show starting at 6 a.m.