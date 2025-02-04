Monday and Tuesday started the week off with fairly mild weather, though temperatures will fall fast as Tuesday night arrives. Meteorologists say the next chance for snow will come late Wednesday, with the possibility of freezing rain and ice by Thursday.

Hudson Valley Weather reports Winter Weather Advisories, which were issued by the National Weather Services in Albany, Binghamton, & New York City. The entire Hudson Valley region area is under a Winter Weather Advisory with the exception of southern Westchester County.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued February 4 at 3:45 PM, until February 6 at 6:00 PM

Snow and Ice Could Lead Cause Delays Across New York's Hudson Valley

The Weather Channel reports that Wednesday afternoon should remain mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 20s. However, TWC is forecasting snow by Thursday morning, which will transition to light freezing rain during the afternoon.

The Weather Channel is calling for 3 to 5 inches of snow across most of the area, while Hudson Valley Weather and ABC New York both say the totals may remain closer to 1 to 3 inches.

One of the main hazardous threats will be the potential icing, as Hudson Valley Weather reports that ice accumulations could reach around one tenth of an inch. The storm system should clear out by Thursday night, with lows in the upper 20s overnight.