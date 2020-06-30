Spectacular WWII Warship To Sail Down Hudson River This Weekend

You'll want to grab your camera and binoculars and head to the Hudson River this Sunday when a historic warship is expected to sail right through our area.

During World War II there were 563 destroyer escorts that engaged in battle with Nazi U-boats and defended the Navy from Japanese submarines and Kamikaze air attacks. The USS Slater is the only destroyer from that time that remains today. Now a floating history museum, the USS Slater offers visitors the chance to step back in history.

The ship has been docked in Albany undergoing an extensive restoration that has returned the USS Slater to its former glory. Now, the warship is preparing for a voyage down the Hudson River. The USS Slater will be heading to Staten Island for much-needed repairs before returning to its permanent dock in Albany next month.

The USS Slater will be leaving Albany on Sunday, July 5. Crew members estimate that the ship will set off from its dock at 5am and make its way south on the Hudson River, passing right through the Hudson Valley. The ship will be visible from riverfront parks and the Walkway Over the Hudson.

Exact estimates of when the ship will travel through the Hudson Valley will be posted on the museum's Facebook page throughout the morning of July 5.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: