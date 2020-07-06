Hudson Valley Captures WWII Warship Sailing Down River

The USS Slater left Albany on Sunday morning slightly behind schedule on its way for some much-needed repairs on Staten Island. Crew members estimated that the ship would set off from its dock at 5am and make its way south on the Hudson River, passing right through the Hudson Valley. After pushing the expected start time to 7am this weekend the USS Slater finally took off at 7:45, inching its way toward the Hudson Valley.

Chuck Merrihew of Crash-N-Burn Event Pix for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley

Being pulled by tugboats, the ship was only traveling about 3mph during its journey down the river. At just around 2:40pm the ship reached the Kingston Rhinecliff bridge, making its triumphant arrival into the Hudson Valley. Many onlookers camped out on bridges and riverside parks to get a glimpse of the USS Slater as it floated by. Jack Kelly snapped this picture of the boat from the shore.

Jack Kelly

As it passed through Hyde Park, a drone captured the spectacular sight of the USS Slater being towed by tugboats and joined by escort ships.

The ship made its way south, reaching the Walkway Over the Hudson later in the afternoon. Leroy Williams got some great close-up photos and video of the USS Slater as it made its way under the Newburgh Beacon Bridge.

Long after falling out of sight, the ship's journey continued. In fact, as of the writing of this article, the USS Slater was still on its way to Staten Island. On Monday morning at 3:40am the ship had just reached the George Washington Bridge.

For those of you who missed the USS Slater's voyage through the Hudson Valley, you'll have another chance next month. After the warship is done receiving repairs in Staten Island it's scheduled to return to its permanent dock in Albany during the first week of August.

