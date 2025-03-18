Multiple Injured in Single-Vehicle Weekend Accident in Westchester County

Emergency services in Westchester County had their hands full in the early hours of Sunday morning after reports were made of a motor vehicle accident in the Village of Ossining. Police, Fire, and other emergency services all made their way to the scene to assist in the incident.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Serious Accident in Ossining

According to a report issued by the Millwood Fire Department to their own website and to their official Facebook page, Millwood FD was dispatched to the scene of the reported accident just before 4am.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The accident occurred on Croton Dam Road (Route 134) in the village and involved multiple injuries. The scene was highly active with Millwood FD, the Newcastle Police Department, Ossining Volunteer Ambulance Core, and Westchester EMS all responding to the scene.

Millwood Fire via Facebook Millwood Fire via Facebook loading...

According to the report, New Castle PD and MFD Car 2251 (Chief Rodrigues) found the lone vehicle had gone off the roadway and landed front first into a driveway. The image released from the scene shows the vehicles front end smashed into the driveway, with its rear end rested on the top edge of a rock wall. It also shows significant damage to the drivers side of the vehicle and deployed air bags.

Get our free mobile app

Millwood FD assisted with the initial patient care, as well as hazard mitigation. Additional ambulance services were also requested by Westchester EMS in order to transport the multiple individuals injured.

Questions Remaining

In total, the Millwood FD stayed on scene for nearly two (2) hours before returning to service from the scene. At this point, some questions still remain. The report did not state what if anything was the cause for the vehicle going off the road in the first place.

In addition, little information was issued in regards to those hurt in the accident. A definite number was not stated as to how many people were in the car at the time of the accident. It was also not stated what the condition of those individuals was after being rescued.

Previous Stories: Shooting Leaves Two Seriously Wounded in Westchester County

We will continue to monitor this incident and provide updates if or when any new information is revealed.

Hudson Valley Roads That Are Accident Prone You can't spend any time on social media these days without seeing posts about Hudson Valley roads that constantly have accidents. Some streets are so bad with construction, delays, and accidents that they have their own Facebook groups that people follow to keep up with the traffic. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn

6 Vehicles That Are Banned From New York Roads These six vehicles are prohibited from being operated on New York roads. Gallery Credit: Canva/Unsplash