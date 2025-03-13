Westchester County Shooting Leaves Two Seriously Wounded, Suspect Surrenders to Police

The month of March got off to an alarming start in the Westchester County City of Yonkers. Last week multiple shootings as well as other violent events had members of the Yonkers Police Department moving up, down and across the city in order to handle these multiple incidents.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

We previously reported on one of these incidents shortly after it happened last week, where a shooting left one person injured and a suspect was taken into custody by Yonkers Police shortly after. Another shooting took place the following day and after a week of investigation, Yonkers Police now have a new update in that second shooting investigation.

Previous Coverage: Shooting in Major Westchester County City Continues Startling Week of Violence

Two Individuals Injured In Yonkers Shooting

The shooting in question originally occurred last week on Tuesday March 4, 2025. According to the press release issued by the Yonkers Police Department via their official Facebook page, Yonkers Police responded to the area of 326 Walnut Street on a report of two males shot at approximately 3:35pm.

Canva, Google Maps Canva, Google Maps loading...

Upon arriving to the scene, Yonkers Police discovered both male victims, the first was identified as a 39-year old male and the second, a 31-year old male. The 39-year old victim had suffered a single gunshot wound to his torso, while the 31-year old victim sustained a single gunshot wound to his face.

Canva Canva loading...

First Responders on the scene rendered medical aid to the 39-year old victim where afterward he was transported to a local trauma center for what were called "significant internal injuries". The 31-year old victim was was privately transported to a local hospital, where he was subsequently stabilized and then transferred to a trauma center for treatment of "serious facial injuries".

Detectives on Scene and Investigation

Shortly after the victims were tended to, Detectives from the Major Case Squad, in conjunction with the Digital Forensics Unit, and Crime Scene Unit arrived on the scene to begin their official investigation.

Get our free mobile app

Other officers on the scene had previously begun their canvassing of the area in search of witnesses as well as suspects. While on scene Detectives interviewed witnesses, recovered surveillance video, and processed ballistic and forensic evidence.

Detectives preliminary findings in the investigation indicated that a verbal altercation took place between "other uninvolved parties" and the victims. The suspect during that altercation then produced and fired two shots, striking both victims and then fleeing towards Elm Street.

Canva, Google Maps Canva, Google Maps loading...

Detectives quickly identified a person of interest in the investigation and over the course of the last week, they had gathered more and more evidence to support a criminal case and arrest of said suspect. That suspect was identified as 23-year old Yonkers resident, Keymel Washington. Yonkers Detectives had one problem though and that problem was locating Washington.

Suspect Surrenders

Yonkers Detectives initial attempts to locate Washington proved unsuccessful, however, Detectives had another method of tracking him down. Law enforcement began disseminating information about Washington to both news outlets as well as through social media. This method now proving to have been successful.

This form of public reach resulted in Keymel Washington surrendering himself over to the Yonkers Police Department earlier this week on Monday March 10, 2025. According to the press release, Washington was arraigned in Yonkers City Court on the following charges...

two (2)counts of Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree

one (1)count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree

two (2)counts of Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree

Following his arraignment, Washington was remanded to the Westchester County Jail on $50,000 cash/$100,000 bond.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

In response to the case, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano called on New York State to give the "resources and tools to enhance public safety". Commissioner Chris Sapienza also commented on the case crediting a "...swift response, a thorough investigation and cooperation of the community" was crucial to apprehending the "dangerous individual".

Both Mayor Spano and Commissioner Sapienza took strong stances against gun violence and ensuring the safety of Yonkers residents. In addition, due to the recent violent incidents that have taken place in the city, Mayor Spano has directed the Yonkers Police Department to increase both motor and foot patrols in targeted areas in the city. This means that residents can expect to see a higher presence of both uniformed and plainclothes officers as part of this proactive public safety initiative.

13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- March 2025 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 3/01/2025:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

10 New York State Gangs Known For Violent, Criminal Activity