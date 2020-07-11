Shoppers at Mother Earth’s in Kingston Urged to Get COVID Test

It's news none of us want to here but the Ulster County Government and Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan both shared on their Facebook page Friday afternoon that there is a person who tested positive for COVID-19 who may have come in contact with people who don't realize they were exposed. Unfortunately, an employee at the Mother Earth's Storehouse in Kingston has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, information was released via a Public Health Notice issued by Ulster County Commissioner of Health, Dr. Carol Smith. The notice states that an employee of the Mother Earth's Storehouse in Kingston has tested positive this week for the COVID-19 virus. The county is asking that anyone who stopped into the store between July 1st and July 5th to get tested.

They are urging anyone who was in the store to contact their primary care physician and seek testing. People who shopped at the store can also contact the Ulster County COVID-19 hotline at 845-443-8888 for help and information.

Commissioner of Health Carol stated in the notice: “I urge anyone who has recently shopped at Mother Earth in Kingston to be alert and monitor their symptoms We are encouraging residents, who may have been in the Kingston Mother Earth store from July 1st through July 5th, to be tested for COVID-19 at one of the County’s many walk-ins or mobile testing sites. We will continue to monitor the situation and take measures to minimize the spread of this disease including completing contact tracing to inform those who may have been in contact with this individual."

She also stated, "As we see cases continue to rise across the country, we must continue to follow critical safety precautions including wearing masks, social distancing, and washing our hands to protect the health and safety of our community.”

As for the Mother Earth Storehouse in Kingston, the Ulster County Department of Health has recommended that the store be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. They will also be working with the New York State Department of Health to ensure they are following proper protocols.

Unfortunately, we will be seeing more situations like this as we move back toward all of the Hudson Valley region being re-opened. It is important now more than ever that when you are out whether you are at work or shopping that you wear a mask, social distance and minimize interaction in places where you can't keep these safety measure in mind. Let's keep ourselves and others safe.

The Ulster County Executive has declared this week coming up "get tested" week for Ulster County residents. You can find the nearest testing location, both walk-in testing sites and mobile testing sites by visiting ulstercountyny.gov/get-tested.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: