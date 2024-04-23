Fire Engulfs Kingston L.L. Bean Store Ahead of Grand Opening

A fire broke out late Sunday night in building on Ulster Ave.

Everyone excited about the opening of tthe new L.L. Bean store in the former Bed Bath and Beyond on Ulster Ave. in Kingston, NY may have to wait a little longer for the opening after a fire engulfed part of the building late Sunday night.

The company, headquartered in the place in which it was founded, in Freeport, Maine specializes in clothing and outdoor recreation equipment. They sell a variety of hiking, weather, and other utility boots, along with other outdoor equipment such as backpacks and tents, and they producesa full line of clothing.

L.L.Bean sources its products from the US and across the globe. As of 2016, its factory in Brunswick, Maine, employed more than 450 people who made the company's products by hand, such as the Maine Hunting Shoe, L.L.Bean Boot, Boat and Totes, dog beds, leather goods, and backpacks.

Recently, the L. L. Bean car was spotted in the Kingston area, readying for the opening of the new area store which has been planned for May 10. The Bootmobile is a boot-shaped automobile that was made by L.L. Bean to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2012. It was introduced on January 17, 2012 and it has visited cities such as New York City with the intent of inspiring people to go outdoors. The Bootmobile is a Ford F-250 Super Duty truck made to resemble a Bean Boot. The steel and fiberglass construction is 13 feet tall, 20 feet long, and 7 feet wide.

Ulster Hose Co.#5 out of Kingston, NY posted to their Facebook page on Monday about a structure fire that they responded to late Sunday night, at approximately 12:30am at the L.L. Bean store at 1187 Ulster Ave. They said that crews arrived to find an outside fire extending to the loading dock area and that members were able to quickly extinguish the fire preventing any extension to the interior of the business. Kudos to the brave crews involved that were able to prevent further damage to the building. No word on a cause of the fire or whether or not this fire will delay the planned May 10 grand opening.

