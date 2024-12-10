Counterfeit scams often increase around the holidays, as scammers take of advantage of everything from consumer urgency to understaffed stores. Offcials are once again reminding businesses to double check for counterfeit bills, as criminals try to pass off the fake currency for real money.

Police in New York state say that two people were recently arrested after a counterfeit currency investigation at a local business. Offcials say that one of the suspects was working on the inside where the alleged crime took place, as the two now stand accused of conspiring to use fake money to steal merchandise.

Two in New York State Arrested For Alleged Counterfeit Money Scheme

New York State Police said in a press release that on October 10, troopers received a report that a Clifton Park business received counterfeit money as payment for merchandise. The investigation discovered that on October 9, a 35-year-old Troy man made a purchase using a counterfeit $100 bill.

See Also: Police Say New York State Man Used Elderly Victim's Bank Card To Steal Over $10K

The other suspect, a 28-year-old Clifton Park woman, was employed by the business and working as the cashier during the alleged crime, says offcials. State Police said both suspects know each other, and allegedly conspired together during the purchase when the female suspect accepted the counterfeit money without following proper protocol.

In addition, authorities say the woman accepted and provided change for two counterfeit $20 bills during the transaction, resulting in the total theft of over $140.

The female suspect surrendered herself to police December 4, where she was processed and issued an appearance ticket. She is no longer employed by the business, says police.

The male suspect was arrested December 9 in Brunswick, NY. State Police said when he was taken into custody, he was found to possess an illegal bladed weapon which was seized. He was processed, arraigned, and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.

See Also: Police Say New York State Man Wrote Sixteen Checks to Himself