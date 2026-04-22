POLICE: Victim was Hit by Suspect&#8217;s Car then Hidden

POLICE: Victim was Hit by Suspect’s Car then Hidden

18 park ave parking lot/google street view

A man in Ramapo is facing felonies after police say he hit a man with his car, dragged him and then tried to hide the body.

Police initially responded at 7:15 a.m. Saturday morning to reports of a body in the parking lot of 18 Park Avenue in the South Spring Valley section of the Town of Ramapo.

Police Investigate Mysterious Death Of Unidentified Man

Police Investigate Mysterious Death Of Unidentified Man

Read More: Authorities Investigate Mysterious Death In Ramapo Area | https://wpdh.com/unidentified-man-spring-valley/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

When police arrived they found the body of a 30-year-old man under a parked pickup truck, however, police quickly realized that the parked vehicle was not involved.

The Ramapo Police Department's Investigations Unit and Crash Investigation Unit responded to the scene for a joint investigation.

According to police, they believe the victim was hit by the suspect's car and then dragged until the driver reportedly entered the parking lot of 18 Park Avenue, "where the victim was removed from beneath the suspect vehicle and placed under a parked pickup truck."

18 park ave parking lot/google street view
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After "extensive review of surveillance footage, interviews, and evidence collection, investigators identified a suspect vehicle."

That same day, officers located the vehicle in the Chestnut Ridge area and arrested Manuel Milton Yantalema Parco, 36, of Spring Valley.

He has been charged with:

  • Felony Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death;
  • Felony Concealment of a Human Corpse;
  • and Felony Tampering with Physical Evidence.

He was arraigned and sent to Rockland County Jail with bail set at $500,000 cash, $1,000,000 bond, or $2,500,000 partially secured bond.

 

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A tragic accident occurred at LaGuardia Airport late Sunday night, resulting in the deaths of two pilots after a Jazz Aviation flight, operating for Air Canada, collided with a fire truck on the runway. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. as the aircraft, which had just landed from Montreal, struck the emergency vehicle responding to a separate incident. The collision left the plane severely damaged, with its nose crushed and debris hanging from the cockpit, while the fire truck was overturned and heavily damaged. Of the 72 passengers and four crew members on board, 41 were hospitalized, with some suffering serious injuries. Two Port Authority workers inside the fire truck also sustained injuries. Audio from air traffic control revealed the urgent moments leading up to the crash, indicating a tense situation as controllers warned the fire truck to stop. Following the incident, LaGuardia Airport was temporarily closed, and federal investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are now conducting an investigation. The airport is expected to remain closed until at least 2 p.m. the next day.

Gallery Credit: Getty Images

Filed Under: Arrests, crime, investigation, New York, Ramapo, Ramapo Police Department
Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Articles, Hudson Valley News, News

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