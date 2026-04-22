A man in Ramapo is facing felonies after police say he hit a man with his car, dragged him and then tried to hide the body.

Police initially responded at 7:15 a.m. Saturday morning to reports of a body in the parking lot of 18 Park Avenue in the South Spring Valley section of the Town of Ramapo.

Police Investigate Mysterious Death Of Unidentified Man

Police Investigate Mysterious Death Of Unidentified Man

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When police arrived they found the body of a 30-year-old man under a parked pickup truck, however, police quickly realized that the parked vehicle was not involved.

The Ramapo Police Department's Investigations Unit and Crash Investigation Unit responded to the scene for a joint investigation.

According to police, they believe the victim was hit by the suspect's car and then dragged until the driver reportedly entered the parking lot of 18 Park Avenue, "where the victim was removed from beneath the suspect vehicle and placed under a parked pickup truck."

18 park ave parking lot/google street view 18 park ave parking lot/google street view loading...

After "extensive review of surveillance footage, interviews, and evidence collection, investigators identified a suspect vehicle."

That same day, officers located the vehicle in the Chestnut Ridge area and arrested Manuel Milton Yantalema Parco, 36, of Spring Valley.

He has been charged with:

Felony Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death;

Felony Concealment of a Human Corpse;

and Felony Tampering with Physical Evidence.

He was arraigned and sent to Rockland County Jail with bail set at $500,000 cash, $1,000,000 bond, or $2,500,000 partially secured bond.