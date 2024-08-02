Police Say Person Posing As FCC Scammed New York State Resident

Be careful you you're sharing your information with. Scammers always seem to find new and more elaborate ways to target their victims, whether it be through over the phone or online. One past example was a suspect, who claimed to be from Microsoft, who ripped off a Hudson Valley resident for thousands of dollars, says police.

A common tactic scammers use is to falsely claim they represent an organization, government agency, or law enforcement. This way, the scammer can claim the potential victim owes money, and will ask for payment or access to personal information.

One unlucky New York state resident was recently ripped off over twenty-thousand dollars by someone claiming they worked for the Federal Commination Commission, according to State Police.

Police Say Person Posing As Federal Commination Commission Employee Scammed New York State Resident

New York State Police said in a press release that they, along with the assistance of multiple federal and local agencies, arrested a 46-year-old Brooklyn man for 3rd degree grand larceny, and 1st degree criminal impersonation.

State Police say they were contacted back in May 2024 by a Rensselaer County resident who advised that they believed they were the victim of a scam. An investigation determined that the victim had been contacted via computer by an individual who identified themselves as an agent of the Federal Communications Commission, says officials.

The victim told police that the impersonator demanded payments, resulting in the theft of more than $25,000 in cash.

During the investigation, the suspect was identified as an individual who allegedly picked up cash from the victim. At the time of the theft, the man falsely presented himself as an agent of the F.C.C., says State Police.

The suspect was arrested in New York City by Homeland Security and the NYPD, and was then turned over to the State Police who transported him for processing.

The investigation into additional suspects involved is ongoing.

