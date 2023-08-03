Police Say New York State Man Wrote Sixteen Checks to Himself

Officials say a New York state man is being charged with felony grand larceny, after they say he issued checks to himself under a businesses' name. The complaint was received by officials in June, according to authorities, though the alleged crime goes back to early spring.

State police say the suspect was arrested and charged with the class “D” felony of Grand Larceny in the third degree and 16 counts of the misdemeanor Forgery in the third degree.

According to Saland Law, those convicted of Class D forgery in the state of New York can face a punishment of between two and a third to seven years in prison.

State Police Say Delaware County Man Accused of Forgery

The New York State Police said in a press release that they received a complaint in June from Mountain Ridge Excavation and Construction that they had discovered several checks written out to the alleged suspect that they had not issued.

State police say an investigation revealed that the 36-year-old suspect from Shandaken had issued 16 checks to himself from the months of April through June without authorization. In total, Van Leuvan wrote and deposited over $15,000.

However, officials would not have to look very far, for at the time of the investigation, the suspect was already incarcerated in the Delaware County Jail for another matter, says police. Police say the man was ordered by a judge to be processed at SP Margaretville then returned to the Delaware County Jail.