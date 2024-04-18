There are some elderly and disabled people who rely on outside help to assist with a variety of daily tasks. Some may not have any family around or nearby to help, so they put their trust in these caregivers to provide assistance when it comes to chores like grocery shopping.

See Also: Elderly New York Woman Scammed by Person Claiming to Work For Microsoft

This is going involve a certain amount of trust, and giving someone your bank card is part of that. New York State police are saying that one of caregivers recently betrayed that trust in a very big way.

New York State Man Allegedly Used Elderly Victim's Bank Card Without Permission

New York State Police said in a press release that they arrested a 58-year-old Clifton Park man April 13, and charged him with two counts of grand larceny, and petit larceny.

State Police say on December 1, 2023, troopers received a complaint reporting money had been stolen from a Saratoga County resident’s bank account.

See Also: Police Say Woman in New York State Used Magnets to Steal From Store

The investigation determined that the suspect had access to the victim’s bank card to obtain groceries for the elderly victim. The suspect reportedly used that bank card to withdraw more than $10,000 at multiple ATMs, without notifying the victim or having permission, says State Police.

The money was never returned to the victim.

State Police say they arrested the man in Clifton Park, where he was transported for processing, and was issued an appearance ticket returnable to multiple courts on later dates.

The Law Offices of Stephen A. Bilkis & Associates says that while there is no minimum mandatory sentence for first time offenders of 3rd degree grand larceny, you can still face up to seven years in prison in the state of New York if convicted.

See Also: Lower Hudson Valley Man Steals Truck Carrying Over $30K Worth of Mike's Hard Lemonade