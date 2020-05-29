Ruby Tuesday Quietly Closing Hudson Valley Locations

Another Hudson Valley Ruby Tuesday location has been permanently closed.

According to Business Insider, the popular restaurant chain has quietly closed 147 locations in the past four months. Already facing financial difficulties and struggling to keep up with changing trends in family dining, Ruby Tuesday had been shedding restaurants over the past few years. But now, in the middle of a global pandemic, the company is being forced to shut down even more locations.

Unlike other businesses, Ruby Tuesday has been making their closures a big secret. Instead of warning customers and employees, locations will suddenly just disappear from the company's website and mysteriously close with no announcement at all. This is exactly what happened last year to the Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Fishkill. Customers were outraged when they showed up for dinner only to find the restaurant had closed overnight.

Now it looks like another Ruby Tuesday restaurant has done the same thing, quietly closing and keeping the news under the radar. Business Insider now lists the Poughkeepsie Galleria location as permanently closed. A check of the company's website confirms that the South Road location has been quietly scrubbed from the corporate database. Yelp still lists the restaurant as open, and the Poughkeepsie Galleria website continues to list it as a tenant, although their current operating hours are described as "closed."

As of now, only one Ruby Tuesday location remains in the Hudson Valley. As of May 29 the Orange Plaza location in Middletown is still officially listed as being open.

