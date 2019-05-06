Hudson Valley Diners Outraged After Ruby Tuesday Location Closes

As the song says, "Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday."

Restaurant customers in the Hudson Valley are now singing the blues after a popular Ruby Tuesday location has apparently shut down for good. The restaurant chain is known for its endless "garden bar" that includes over 50 ingredients.

The casual family eatery has seen competition from other similar chains like TGI Friday's, Chili's and Applebee's. Now, it looks like one less Ruby Tuesday will be available to customers. Diners hoping to dine at the Fishkill location on Westage Drive in Fishkill have reported that the restaurant is now closed.

Angry customers have been posting their disappointment on social media, upset that the Ruby Tuesday restaurant has closed without any notice.

Ruby Tuesday no longer lists the Fishkill location on their website, and the Yelp listing for the restaurant says that it is permanently closed. Ruby Tuesday did not immediately respond to our request for comment about the closure.

Recently, Applebee's announced that it was closing one of their restaurant location in Orange County. Currently, there are still Ruby Tuesday restaurants open in Middletown and Poughkeepsie. The Kingston Ruby Tuesday closed in 2016.

Will you miss dining at Ruby Tuesday in Fishkill? Let us know your thoughts about the closure in the comments section below or on our Facebook page.

