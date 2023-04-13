Singers, Performers Wanted For New Monthly Rosendale Theatre Series

The Rosendale Theatre is hosting Third Thursday Theatre starting April 20.

A Little About The Rosendale Theatre

The Rosendale Theatre in Rosendale, NY (Ulster County) is a three-story, 260-seat movie theatre and performance center that first opened as a casino in 1905 and began showing films in the 1920s.

A stage was installed in the 1930s and the venue started showing live vaudeville and burlesque acts, and once housed the town's fire department. Anthony Cacchio Sr. rented the building in 1949 and converted it into a movie theater, showing about 300 movies a year. After more than 60 years of operation, the Cacchio family decided to sell, and the venue ownership was transferred to a nonprofit, the Rosendale Theatre Collective in 2010.

Third Thursday Theatre

Third Thursday Theatre is the brainchild of Teressa DelCampo, Office and Community Relations Manager of the Woodstock Film Festival. Singers, writers, performers, and entertainers of all types from the Hudson Valley area, are invited to the historic Rosendale Theatre for the monthly showcase that begins on 4/20 (April 20th) at 7 pm.

Curated and co-produced by DelCampo, these special, monthly evenings of entertainment will be hosted by popular, Hudson Valley stand-up comedian Shannon Cooke. Original material is welcomed, and all donations go towards growing the program.

If you wanna get your talent out in front of an enthusiastic crowd, on the stage of the beautiful Rosendale Theatre, you can sign up and get all the details here. The deadline for signups for the first Third Thursday event on April 20 is Saturday, April 15.

