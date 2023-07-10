Lineup Announced for 2023 Rosendale Street Festival

Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones and more set to rock annual festival.

Rosendale Street Festival in Rosendale, NY (Ulster County) is ready to rock with the return of their annual, donation driven, volunteer run, local grassroots festival. The festival gives priority to local performers from the Hudson Valley area with the motto of "Listen Local". Some national headlining acts that have performed at the festival over the years include Marshall Crenshaw, Graham Parker and Dar Williams among others.

The festival is held on Main Street over two days each July to help boost the local economy and boost community interaction. The non-for-profit also uses any funds that are received above their operating costs to go to scholarships for graduating seniors from the New Paltz, Rondout and Kingston school districts.

Volunteers Still Needed

Rosendale Street Festival took to social media posting a picture of local, area legend Uncle Willie, and letting supporters of the event know that volunteer positions are still very much available and help is needed for the upcoming event.

2023 Rosendale Street Festival to Feature over 70 Bands Across 6 Stages

The Hudson Valley's premier summer festival will take place Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July16 with over 70 bands expected across 6 stages. Bands performing include popular Kingston, NY based rockabilly band Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones, who will be headlining the Mountain Stage on Saturday night at 8pm. Other artists performing over the course of the two days include Joey Eppard, Little Rock, Pitchfork Militia, Libricide, The Robert Cahill Band and many more. Get all the info on the event including the full schedule and info on volunteering here.