Wanna Play Rosendale Street Festival?

Musician applications are currently being accepted for this year's event in Rosendale, NY.

The annual, donation-driven, volunteer-run, local grassroots Rosendale Street Festival returns on Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21 in Rosendale, NY.

The festival in Ulster County gives priority to local performers from the Hudson Valley area with the motto of "Listen Local". Some national headlining acts that have performed at the festival over the years include Marshall Crenshaw, Graham Parker and Dar Williams among others.

Musicians!! Applications are open now! The application closes earlier than it has in previous years. This year, the application closes on April 15th! There's only a few weeks left to apply. -Rosendale Street Festival

Apply to Play The Rosedendale Street Festival

Rosendale Street Festival recently took to social media to announce that musician applications are being accepted for this year's festival but that they are closing applications earlier this year than in previous years.

Artists and bands have until April 15th, so you'll wanna apply soon so you don't get shut out. You can apply here.

While this year's lineup won't be announced for some time, last year featured over 70 bands expected across 6 stages. Bands that performed included popular Kingston, NY-based rockabilly band Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones.

Other artists that performed over the course of the two days included Joey Eppard, Little Rock, Pitchfork Militia, Libricide, The Robert Cahill Band, and many others.

Get all the info on this year's Rosendale Street Festival event including volunteering info here.