New Amazon Prime Series Filmed in the Hudson Valley Premieres with Rave Reviews

The Hudson Valley has hosted as the backdrop to numerous successful TV shows and movies over the past couple of years.

From Blockbuster hits like A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place 2 to small-screen favorites like Poker Face and The Sex Lives of College Girls, the list spans genres, production companies, and demographics.

Another TV show filmed around the Hudson Valley has just hit streaming services and the reviews flooding in are incredible.

TV Adaptation of 'Fallout' Filmed in the Hudson Valley

Back in July of 2022, word began to spread about a TV series being created based on the hit video game Fallout. As filming ensued, it was revealed that many scenes would be filmed around the Hudson Valley and New York State.

According to Screen Rant, a gas station in Nyack, New York was transformed into the Red Rocket Truck Stop for filming. Here's a behind-the-scenes look at the location that fans of the game are sure to recognize.



The Hudson Valley Film Commission, who has played an incredible role in building the film production scene around the Hudson Valley, took part in the Fallout project locally.

According to their site, the Fallout crews utilized SUNY Ulster for equipment prep and truck parking while they filmed at one iconic Hudson Valley location.

Amazon Prime's Fallout Films in Rosendale, NY

While multiple local locations were pitched, the Fallout team landed on using Widow Jane Mine in Rosendale for their shoots.

Widow Jane Mine in Rosendale is a unique and occasionally eerie spot in Rosendale, making it a really great setting for the post-apocalyptic-themed show.

Fallout's Early Reviews

Fallout is officially streaming across the United States and Canada on Amazon Prime. The show has premiered to rave reviews already.

Fallout has earned a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes with a 4.6 out of 5 Stars on Google Reviews. With some mentioning comparisons to its successful video game adaptation predecessor The Last of Us on HBO Max, many of the reviews tout the show's great representation of the game.

"The show's world-building is spot-on" writes Blue J. on Google Reviews.

"As a fan of the iconic Fallout game series, I was blown away by how faithfully the show captured the essence of the post-apocalyptic world while delivering a fresh and engaging narrative." shares Andrew S. on Google Reviews.

View the trailer for the series here:

