Regents Exams Canceled Due to COVID-19
The New York Regents Board announced today that they are canceling the June regents exams due to the coronavirus.
The Regents exams which were originally scheduled for June have been canceled due to COVID-19. The status of the Regents Exams scheduled for August is unclear at this time.
Graduation requirements are now being reevaluated, as students must pass five Regents in order to graduate. The Regents Board will issue guidance tomorrow on graduation requirements.
Earlier today, Governor Andrew Cuomo extended New York on Pause until April 29, and the 180-day operation requirement has been waived for this year.
