If you somehow missed the vivid Aurora Borealis displays from back in May, there may be another chance to see them across parts of New York state, But as often the case in the Northeast, weather can play a factor. Will clouds hamper any potential viewing of the Northern Lights?

In early May, the strongest geomagnetic storm in twenty years brought colorful Northern Lights to skies above New York state, all the way down to the southern most states.

Northern Lights May Shine Again Across New York State?

Forbes reports that the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center issued an alert Monday that a G2-class geomagnetic storm caused by "multiple separate coronal mass ejections" could bring the Auroras back to some of the northern states.

Another factor though that could prevent anyone in New York from seeing anything is the actual strength of the solar storm. By comparison, the Auroras that turned the night skies a brilliant combination of glowing colors in May was brought on by an ultra rare G5 geomagnetic storm , according to Space.

Forbes say the best time to see the Northern Lights would be early Wednesday morning, from 1 to 4 AM.

What Are the Northern Lights?

The Sun's solar winds send particles through space and towards the Earth at millions of miles per hour. The Earth's magnetic field deflects the solar wind, stretching the field until it sort of snaps these charged particles back down toward the planet.

Once these particles collide with the gases in our atmosphere, they begin to glow, according to the Canadian Space Agency.

Weather Forecast

The Weather Channel is predicting cloudy skies Tuesday night into early Wednesday, with a chance for showers.