Last year, fast food chain Chick-fil-A had announced a new location was set to open in the lower Hudson Valley. The move comes as the chicken franchise continues to expand, with new restaurants popping all across the country.

But for some time, Chick-fil-A had been a rather elusive franchise in this portion of New York state. If you wanted to go to Chick-fil-A, it meant traveling to either Albany, Danbury, or New Jersey. But since the beginning of 2023, the restaurant has announced future plans for several new locations in the area that will be opening soon.

Chick-fil-A Announces Opening Date in Lower Hudson Valley

The Yonkers Times reports that new Chick-fil-A restaurant will open Thursday, July 25. The new restaurant is located at 2205 Central Park Avenue in Yonkers. This marks the franchise's second Westchester County location after the Chick-fil-A at the Ardsley Travel Plaza on the New York State Thruway opened last year.

Many still hope the chain expands to the Mid-Hudson area, potentially bringing the popular chicken restaurant to such locations as Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Kingston, or Middletown.

See Also: There Was a Time Some Thought In-N-Out Burger Was Coming to New York

Chick-fil-A already announced a new restaurant coming to the Chittenango service area, as part of the NYS Thruway's ongoing reconstruction and renovation of rest stops.

As of now, the closest Chick-fil-As are in Danbury and Brookfield, CT, as well as Ramsey. NJ on Route 17. There is also one at Albany International Airport, and on the Thruway at the Iroquois Plaza.

See Also: McDonald's May Offer Cheaper Meals at New York State Locations