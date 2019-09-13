Rare Chance to Legally Throw Away Your TV in the Hudson Valley

You can finally get rid of that old TV sitting in your basement.

If you waited a little too long to join the world of high-definition, you probably found out that your old television is a lot harder to get rid of than you thought. Old tube TVs are illegal to throw out Because Lead, mercury, cadmium and other hazardous materials can be present in even the most innocent looking electronics, many of them have been banned from garbage cans.

Old television sets seem to be the most difficult items to get rid of. Because no one wants them anymore, they're impossible to see at garage sales or even give away. Even bulk garbage pickups and transfer stations have put a ban on television sets disposal.

So just how do you get rid of an old TV?

A rare opportunity to legally get rid of your old boob tube is happening on October 5. The Dutchess County Department of Public Works is holding a household hazardous waste and electronics recycling event. Residents will be able to bring their old TVs, electronics and hazardous chemicals to the Department of Public Works in Poughkeepsie. Pre-registration is required, however, as well as a $10 fee.

You can visit the Dutchess County website for a full list of items being accepted for recycling and to pre-register for the event.

